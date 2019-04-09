Dr M, Hsien Loong meet for bilateral talks in Putrajaya (VIDEO)

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is greeted by Transport Minister Anthony Loke at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang April 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong met today for discussions under the framework of the 9th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat.

Lee arrived at Perdana Putra here at 10am and was welcomed by Dr Mahathir and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The two prime ministers then held a four-eyed meeting, followed by a delegation meeting.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Sports and Youth Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also attended the meeting.

Singapore PM @leehsienloong arrives at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya for talks with Dr Mahathir (@chedetofficial) for the 9th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat. pic.twitter.com/Ww0LtD7G8u — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) April 9, 2019

According to Wisma Putra, Lee and Dr Mahathir are expected to discuss issues of mutual concern, review the progress of existing bilateral cooperation and explore new areas of cooperation for mutual benefit.

Lee, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday, was accompanied by several of the republic's ministers, as well as senior officials.

Malaysia and Singapore are each other’s second largest trade partner with total trade worth US$59.92 billion (RM245.5 billion) in 2018.

Both countries have strong cooperation in the areas of investment, education, defence, agriculture, transportation, information and communication, disaster management as well as the civil service. — Bernama