Penang CM denies PIL 1 project, LRT Line to begin construction next year

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press in George Town March 13, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Penang state government has yet to obtain approval for the construction of the light rail transit (LRT) and Pan Island Link 1 (PIL 1) project, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He was responding to a news report by The Star, which had quoted unnamed sources claiming that both projects were set to begin construction in June 2020.

“The report is unsubstantiated as the Penang State Government has yet to obtain the approvals.

“Given such circumstances, we would want The Star to do the needful and take the necessary steps to rectify the mentioned report in order to spare the stakeholders of any further confusion,” he said in a statement here.

