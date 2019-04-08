Parliament passes digital tax bill, enforced Jan 1

File picture of Dewan Rakyat. A 6 per cent digital tax will come into force on January 1, 2020, with the passage of the Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A 6 per cent digital tax will come into force on January 1, 2020, with the passage of the Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Dewan Rakyat today.

The service tax, which was announced during the tabling of Budget 2019 last November, will be imposed on foreign digital services including software, music, video and digital advertising.

The Finance Ministry had previously said, “for online services imported by users, foreign service providers will be required to register with Customs, apply and remit the relevant service taxes that will take effect starting January 1, 2020”.

