Loke: Malaysia, Singapore sorting out supplementary agreement after RTS suspension

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Singapore’s Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan during a press conference in Sepang April 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, April 8 — Malaysian and Singaporean Attorney Generals are currently drafting a supplementary agreement for the suspension of the Rapid Transit System (RTS), Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Loke explained the supplementary agreement was needed following Malaysia’s decision to suspend the project for another six months to review the costs involved.

“It needs to be worked out by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC); yes there are some costs involved, but I cannot tell you what the exact cost is right now.

“That is being determined by the review and the AGC,” he said when asked if Malaysia would be made to compensate for initiating the delay.

Loke then insisted the project had only been suspended, saying ticket prices was one of the important aspects being looked at, and at the same time quashed rumours of it being cancelled outright.

“Under the current agreement, the proposed fare is a bit on the high side.

“Both countries have agreed to lower the ticket price,” he explained.

He said these during a joint press conference with Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan after a bilateral meeting together at the KL International Airport this evening.

Khaw is here as part of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s delegation for the annual leaders retreat between the Malaysian and Singaporean government this week.

Khaw then assured Malaysia that Singapore would also prioritise the RTS project, saying it was an important infrastructure that will make a difference for commuters.

On March 27, Malaysia had requested for the RTS be delayed for six months, citing their intentions to review the project’s scope, structure and costs previously agreed upon.

Khaw today added the Singaporean government would look at the proposal to relook the RTS project with the same approach they took when discussing the renegotiation of the High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

“We will approach this issue as we did for the suspension of the HSR, which is with goodwill and reasonable accommodation,” he said.