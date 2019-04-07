Fama eyes RM20m sales from ‘My Best Buy’ this year

Communications, Multimedia, NGO, Youth and Sports exco Kerk Chee Yee (second from right), state exco member for agriculture, entrepreneur development and agro-based industries Norhizam Hassan Baktee (left) try out the Agrobazaar Online application during the ‘My Best Buy’ at Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2019 in Malacca April 7, 2019. Also present was Fama deputy director-general of operations Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, April 7 (Bernama) — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) targets sales of around RM20 million from its “My Best Buy” programme this year, compared with RM15 million last year.

Fama deputy director-general of operations Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the programme is expected to be held 1,600 times nationwide throughout the year, in 200 locations and involving between 30-40 entrepreneurs in each location.

“The ‘My Best Buy’ programme is a direct sales programme aimed at consumers in housing areas, government offices and communities, offering various food items and daily necessities at affordable prices.

“The programme has received very encouraging response from consumers since it was introduced in 2014,” he told reporters at the ‘My Best Buy’ @ Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2019 event here today.

Also present was state Communications, Multimedia, NGO, Youth and Sports exco Kerk Chee Yee, who represented Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Zainal Abidin said the programme was held 412 times at 11 locations nationwide from January-February this year, with sales totalling RM3.08 million.

He added that the “My Best Buy” @ Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2019 will be held in six locations, with a sales target of RM500,000.

He said that Melaka was the second location for the programme which kicked off in Tampin, Negri Sembilan yesterday, adding that it would also be held tomorrow at Dataran Putrajaya, followed by Dataran Warisan in Taiping, Perak (April 10), and Underwater World and Kuah, Langkawi (April 12 and 13). — Bernama