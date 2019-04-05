Stay out of PAC, Selangor Armada tells Nurul Izzah

Selangor Armada chief Adhif Syan Abdullah, who is also Dengkil assemblyman. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Armada

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — PKR leader Nurul Izzah Anwar should not rejoin Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Selangor Armada said today.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Selangor youth wing said Nurul Izzah’s decision to return to the PAC when the government announced that the parliamentary committee’s head would be replaced with Umno’s Datuk Noraini Ahmad had painted the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership in a bad light.

Selangor Armada chief Adhif Syan Abdullah, who is also Dengkil assemblyman, pointed out that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had expressed his commitment to replacing Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee as PAC chairman as soon as a suitable candidate was identified.

“Strangely, despite this explanation, YB Nurul Izzah seemed to dispute Tun Mahathir’s commitment to implementing institutional reforms as stated in PH’s manifesto,” Adhif said in a statement.

“Therefore, Selangor Armada believes that she should not be involved with the PAC or any other government committee so that she can be replaced with government representatives who are more qualified, mature, and not too emotional or childish,” he added.

Nurul Izzah, who is also Permatang Pauh MP, rejoined the PAC yesterday after quitting almost a fortnight ago when Kiandee was retained as the committee’s leader despite leaving Umno for PPBM.