Suhakam concludes Amri Che Mat victim of enforced disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) disclosed today its belief that the co-founder of the Perlis Hope group, Amri Che Mat, was a victim of enforced disappearance.

Commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said the panel reached the unanimous conclusion based on evidence that showed individuals or groups operating with the support or sanction of state agents had been involved.

“The evidence proves that Amri was abducted by state agents.

“There was no evidence he was arrested or detained, but he was taken away and disappeared,” Mah said at the Suhakam inquiry here today.

