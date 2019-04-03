Pahang Palace revokes Gnanaraja’s ‘Datuk Seri’ title

G. Gnanaraja is brought to the Sessions Court in Shah Alam April 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 3 — The Pahang Palace has revoked businessman G. Gnanaraja’s Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award, which carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title, effective March 13.

State secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak confirmed this when contacted by Bernama today.

The letter, dated March 13, stated that Gnanaraja, who was conferred the award on March 19, 2014, at the Pahang Palace in Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, would not be allowed to use the title with immediate effect.

He was also asked to return the award to the Protocol and Official Events Management Division of the State Secretary.

Gnanaraja, who is the managing director of a company, was charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court today on three counts of cheating the managing director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd of RM19 million over an investigation into the Penang Undersea Tunnel Project two years ago. — Bernama