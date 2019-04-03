IGP: No plans to stop foreign vehicles with outstanding summonses from entering country

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said there are no instructions from the government to stop the entry of foreign vehicles into the country. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 3 — Police have no plans to bar foreign vehicles with outstanding traffic summonses from entering the country, but will continue to blacklist them instead.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police will not “interfere” with Singapore authorities denying entry to motorists with outstanding traffic summonses.

“We (Malaysian police) do not interfere, that’s their right. But for offenders who commit offences in our country, we will take action such as blacklisting them until they settle their outstanding traffic summonses,” said Mohamad Fuzi after officiating the police southern region band at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

However, Mohamad Fuzi said if the matter becomes serious, the police will recommend certain measures to the government.

“At present, there are no instructions from the government to implement barring of foreign vehicles as a course of action.

“Police operation to identity errant traffic offenders with outstanding summonses, including foreigners, is an ongoing task,” said Mohamad Fuzi.

On Monday (April 1), it was reported that Singapore authorities have announced that foreign vehicles with outstanding traffic summonses could be denied entry into the country.

This latest action will also apply to parking or vehicular emissions offences.

The move comes as the island republic’s authorities revealed that there were about 400,000 outstanding fines accumulated by foreign vehicles, amounting to S$32 million (RM96.8 million) in uncollected revenue.