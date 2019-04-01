Boy electrocuted during Gombak storm remains in coma

Eight people were injured when a tree fell on five houses during a storm at the 17th mile, Gombak on March 28. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The child who was seriously injured after he was electrocuted in a storm in Gombak here on Friday is still critical and in a coma.

His mother Mariam Nordin, 38, said her son Mohd Syarul Abdullah, 7, had undergone two head operations and doctors were monitoring his progress.

“One side of my son’s brain is swollen and part of his skull has been cut away. The doctors wanted to stop the support machine to enable my son to respond naturally. I am very sad at my son’s condition,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

The incident at 5pm, also injured seven others and they were treated at several hospitals. Two were still being treated at the Sungai Buloh and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, respectively, while the rest had been discharged.

Meanwhile, a Social Welfare Department (SWD) spokesperson said 101 victims from 23 families were still housed at the Department of Orang Asli Development’s Multi-purpose Hall in Batu 12, Gombak and were expected to return home on Thursday.

She said the department was still channelling aid to the victims in terms of items of basic needs such as mattresses, praying shrouds, pillows and blankets.

In the incident at 5pm, whirlwinds and heavy rains lasting almost half-an-hour felled several trees including some of which hit five houses at the 11th mile, Jalan Gombak. — Bernama