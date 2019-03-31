Loke pledges to amend law that allows OKU drivers to apply for PSV licence

Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivers his speech during the launch of the new KLIA, KLIA2 shuttle bus service at the Putra Heights LRT Station March 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the government will amend existing laws surrounding e-hailing services which would allow disabled (OKU) drivers to apply for public service vehicle (PSV) licences.

Loke said he had given his personal assurance to the OKU community that amendments to the current regulations will be pushed forward to allow them to earn an honest living.

“You must understand the current regulations do not allow an OKU to apply for a PSV licence.

“I have given my commitment to the OKU community as well as e-hailing companies that we will amend the regulations to enable OKU drivers to continue their services.

“They don’t have to worry as we support their rights to be e-hailing drivers so they can work on their own and earn an income,” he said after the launching of the Xtra 20 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) discount card at KL Sentral this morning.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced that e-hailing drivers would be able to apply for the PSV licence beginning April 1 this year.

This was to ensure equal regulatory requirements across the board for e-hailing drivers and the usual taxis or luxury taxis.

Loke added the decision to push for equal recognition for OKU drivers was done after meeting companies, communities and stakeholders of the industry.

“I met with the e-hailing companies as well, and there is no issue in not allowing them but the existing laws need to be amended because existing regulations do not permit OKU to apply for PSV,” Loke reiterated.