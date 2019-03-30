20pc toll discount at Akleh every Monday, Friday in April

Users of the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh) will enjoy a 20 per cent discount for three hours in the morning every Monday and Friday in April. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Users of the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh) will enjoy a 20 per cent discount for three hours in the morning every Monday and Friday, for next month.

The toll would be RM2 instead of RM2.50 from 5am to 8am on both days and is offered to Class 1 vehicles, said highway concessionaire Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), in a statement today.

The discount was to encourage Akleh users to plan their journey which would help reduce traffic congestion during morning peak hours, it said.

The statement added that the offer, besides reducing the cost of travelling, would also attract more drivers to use the highway, especially those from Ulu Klang, Bukit Antarabangsa, Taman Melawati, Keramat, Wangsa Maju, Ampang and surrounding areas.

