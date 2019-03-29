Sandakan MP Stephen Wong’s funeral in hometown on Monday

A woman decorates Datuk Stephen Wong’s picture with flowers at Fook Lu Siew Funeral Parlour in Kota Kinabalu March 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt will be buried in his hometown of Sandakan on Monday.

Those who wish to pay their respects to the Sandakan MP in Kota Kinabalu may do so at the Fook Lu Siew Funeral Parlour today, before his body is flown to Sandakan where a wake will be held over the weekend at the San Fook Hing Funeral Parlour.

On Monday, there will be a Christian funeral service at 8am at the Sandakan Tiong Hua Secondary School’s multipurpose hall. A public memorial service will follow immediately after that at 8.30am at the same place.

“We urge anyone who would like to mourn or pay their last respects to attend the memorial service, and wear white,” said Sabah DAP acting chairman Datuk Frankie Poon, who is also the organising committee chairman for Wong’s funeral.

“For those who cannot, we will also be driving his hearse around the city in a convoy on the way to his burial.

“People are welcome to say their final goodbye to late beloved YB along the roadside as we drive him through the city for the last time,” said Poon.

Wong will be buried at Sandakan Christian Burial ground, mile 12.

Wong, who was Sabah DAP chairman and the state’s health and public well-being minister, suffered a heart attack after a hike yesterday morning.

He was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains but doctors could not revive him.

His death has shocked his family and friends as well as the political community who were not aware he had any pre-existing heart problems.

Wong was a two-term federal lawmaker who first won the seat from his Barisan Nasional opponent in the 2013 elections and retained it with a bigger margin in the 2018 election.

He was known to be a fighter and hard worker, staying true to his struggle for Sabah rights and being people-orientated and hailed by both the government and the opposition.

When asked about DAP’s plans for the still unannounced by-election, Poon said that it was too early to think about it and the party was concentrating on his funeral.

He also said that national leaders such as secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Teresa Kok were due in Sabah tonight to pay their last respects while DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang will attend the funeral on Monday.

Separately, Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili is the latest in a long line of mourners who paid a visit to Wong’s family at the funeral and sent their condolences.

“We in PBS express our deep condolences to family and colleagues of the late Datuk tSephen Wong. Naturally, it came as a shock to everyone from family to those of us in the political fraternity.

“Only last week in Parliament I had spoken to him, and we spoke on Sabah’s interests.

“I was a former federal minister and I used to answer his questions in Parliament. I found him to be a fine gentleman, he spoke his mind and was bold in speaking on Sabah’s rights. He did his job for the people, and asked the right questions,” he said.