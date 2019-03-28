Singapore confirms PM’s retreat with Dr M next month

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a bilateral meeting at The Istana in Singapore November 12, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The leaders’ retreat involving Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, will take place on April 8 and 9.

According to The Straits Times, the dates were proposed by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on Tuesday and accepted by his Singaporean opposite yesterday.

The April event is to replace a previous retreat scheduled for November but which was postponed.

On October 30 last year, the High Commission of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur clarified that the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry had informed them of the postponement due to scheduling constraints.

The retreat will be the eighth involving the two countries’ leaders but the first with these two prime ministers.

Relations between the two countries have cooled over recent disputes on maritime and aerial boundaries as well as Dr Mahathir’s views that Malaysia is charging too little for raw water supplied to the republic.