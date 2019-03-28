Malaysian who threatened ex-girlfriend with knife for sex jailed in Singapore

The self-employed Malaysian, who cannot be named to protect his 26-year-old victim’s identity, pleaded guilty earlier this month to four charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation, insulting her modesty and causing alarm. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SINGAPORE, March 28 — A 31-year-old man was sentenced to four months and three weeks’ jail yesterday for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife when she refused to sleep with him.

He had also forcibly removed her dress in her bedroom and attempted to use his mobile phone to record a video of her in her underwear.

The self-employed Malaysian, who cannot be named to protect his 26-year-old victim’s identity, pleaded guilty earlier this month to four charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation, insulting her modesty and causing alarm. Three other similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the man was in an on-off relationship with his victim, who is also Malaysian.

They dated for four years, broke up and got together again for another five months before breaking up for good on April 18 last year.

On April 24, nearly a week after the break-up, he went over to her home to discuss their relationship.

Knowing she would not be in, he entered the flat using a spare key and waited in her bedroom. When she returned home at about 2am, he grabbed her neck and slapped her once on each cheek.

He then pulled her out of the flat towards the lift. At the void deck, he pushed her towards her car, causing her to fall and suffer abrasions on her knees.

When they reached the car, he told her they could either visit a doctor in Johor or she could have sex with him back in her home. When she refused, he took out a foldable knife and they drove to a 7-Eleven outlet to buy medication for her abrasions.

They returned to her bedroom at about 2.40am. He asked her to remove her clothes and she refused.

He put his knife near her chest, forcibly removed her dress by pulling it over her head, and dressed her wounds, before asking her for sex again.

When she again refused, he held the knife to her chest once more while trying to record a video of her in her underwear.

She covered her face with her hands, but he pushed them away and continued to record the video.

He refused to leave when she asked him to, and instead slept in her bedroom while holding on to her mobile phone and passport.

When he left in the morning, he only returned her mobile phone. She lodged a police report two days later on April 26, but he had already left Singapore.

That evening, while he was in Malaysia, he sent her messages on WhatsApp saying he was sorry and that he could go to her place later that night. She told him she did not want to see him and could not forget his actions.

Later that evening, he threatened to send the video of her in her underwear to her father unless she returned his call. He then sent her the video and threatened to call her parents, but she still did not reply.

At about 1am, he returned to Singapore and went to her flat. She refused to open the gate and they got into a quarrel.

He was finally arrested after a neighbour called the police. — TODAY