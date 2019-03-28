Wisma Putra: Malaysia condemns Trump’s Golan Heights proclamation

Israeli soldiers look at the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Malaysia strongly condemns the proclamation by US President Donald Trump to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights as it is an indivisible part of Syria and will always be.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement last night said that Malaysia found it unacceptable that the US would recognise the forced and illegal occupation of a land that belongs to a sovereign country.

“Such thoughtless and provocative act is nothing but hypocrisy at its worst. It has completely invalidated the US’ own argument on Crimea.

“This is nothing more than an act of pandering to the interest of a hostile party that has shown no interest in finding a lasting solution to the Middle East conflict. It demonstrates the US’ total disregard for international law. It ignores the reality on the ground and fuels tension in the region,” it said.

Malaysia also calls on the US to respect and uphold its responsibilities under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 497, it said.

“Israel must be made to withdraw fully from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Malaysia reiterates its unwavering position on occupied Syrian Golan Heights — Golan Heights is Syria’s and must be returned to Syria,” it added.

On Monday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation officially recognising Golan as Israeli territory.

According to the United Nations, the Golan’s legal status will remain unchanged — despite Trump’s announcement — and still be considered “occupied territory” under international law.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and continues to occupy roughly two-thirds of the wider Golan Heights region as a direct result of the conflict.

In 1981, Israel formally annexed the territory, in a move unanimously rejected at the time by the UN Security Council. — Bernama