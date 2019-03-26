Dr M: The disappointment is mutual

Nurul Izzah’s family and Dr Mahathir have a chequered past that traces back to his sacking of her father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as his deputy in 1998. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said disappointment cuts both ways, in response to PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s remarks expressing dissatisfaction with his administration.

The prime minister was responding to questions in Alor Setar, Kedah, last night about Nurul Izzah’s interview with a Singaporean news outlet in which she repeated her unhappiness with the pace of reforms since Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the general election.

“It’s OK, there are many who are disappointed. I am equally disappointed with them,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

Aside from her expressed disappointment, Nurul Izzah courted additional controversy when she described Dr Mahathir as a “former dictator” while speaking to The Straits Times.

The Permatang Pauh MP asserted that this will be her final term as a federal lawmaker, citing a loss of faith in the PH government.

Last week, she announced her resignation from the Public Accounts Committee over the coalition’s failure to replace Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee as the chairman; PH pledged in its election manifesto to reserve the role for an Opposition lawmaker.

Nurul Izzah’s family and Dr Mahathir have a chequered past that traces back to his sacking of her father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as his deputy in 1998.

Anwar is to be Dr Mahathir’s successor as the prime minister.