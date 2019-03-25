PFF Scholarship opened for application May 31

GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — Tuition fees sponsorship of RM100,000 and RM1,000 monthly allowance awaits successful candidates for a scholarship scheme offered by the Penang Future Foundation (PFF), an education foundation established by the state government.

The State Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, today said that this tuition fees and monthly allowance assistance come under the PFF Penang Scholar, which would be given to successful applicants who obtained Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67 and above.

“There will also be a PFF Mutiara Scholar, a category for successful applicants who scored a CGPA of between 3.00 and 3.66, where the assistance include RM60,000 in tuition fees and RM600 monthly allowance,” he told a press conference at his office.

Chow, who is also the PFF selection committee chairman, said Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) school leavers, foundation, diploma or matriculation students throughout Malaysia who meet the CGPA requirements are eligible to apply for the scholarship. It would be opened for application from May 31 to June 20 this year.

“Upon successfully getting these scholarships, the students would need to maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.33 (for the PFF Penang Scholar) and 3.00 (PFF Mutiara Scholar) respectively throughout their studies. Otherwise, their scholarship will be revoked,” he added.

Meanwhile, PFF secretary Hawani Adnan said that the foundation scholars who had graduated would be required to sign a service bond of up to eight years with either a private company or a government organisation based in Penang.

She said that the bond period would be calculated based on the value of tuition fee and the living allowance that had been sponsored for which each year of service is valued at RM20,000.

“The graduates will be monitored periodically to ensure their employment in Penang,” she added.

To date, PFF had awarded about 408 scholarships since its inception in 2015, totalling RM23.3 million.

Interested students are encouraged to keep a lookout for periodical announcements through PFF’s website at www.penangfuturefoundation.my or through the social media. — Bernama