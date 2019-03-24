Nurul Izzah’s resignation not yet discussed by political bureau, says Xavier

Xavier Jayakumar said the PKR political bureau has not yet discussed Nurul Izzah Anwar’s resignation as a member of the PAC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The PKR political bureau has not yet discussed Nurul Izzah Anwar’s resignation as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar said this will be discussed in the bureau’s meeting if the issue was brought up.

“We have not discussed anything, if it comes up for decision at the political bureau level then we will discuss it.

“It’s her own decision to do that (to resign) and it is done, I don’t want to comment further,” he said when asked to comment on Nurul Izzah’s decision after the “Global Surveyors’ Day” 2019 celebrations here today.

According to media reports, Nurul Izzah made the decision after stressing that the top post of the PAC must be held by a representative of the opposition.

Problems arose after PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee who was previously in Barisan Nasional joined Bersatu, a component party of Pakatan Harapan.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad was reported today as saying that Ronald would remain in the post until a successor was found. — Bernama