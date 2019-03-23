Umno leader defends attack on students, tells Khairy actions reflect rakyat’s sentiments

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today hit out at former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who had criticised the attack by supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on a group of Universiti Malaya (UM) students.

He claimed his actions simply resonated with the sentiments of the common people, in contrast to Khairy and “a certain division Youth leader” who also criticised him, later revealed to be Selangor Umno Youth deputy chief Amin Mohd Shukor.

“My message to Amin Shukur (sic) and KJ is this, the age where Islam and the Malays are being trodden upon by the DAP regime or the theory of behaving cool and masculine like a handsome Hindustani film star has clearly failed to attract the attention of youths,” Lokman said in a bizarre post on Facebook.

He continued by saying the rakyat is being oppressed by rising living costs, the withdrawal of various subsidies by those in power, increased curtailing of freedom of speech, the increased dispute of Islam and Malay special rights, and the failure to fulfil promises and many others.

“To make it easier for the both of you to understand the rakyat’s pulse underneath, look at the comments on my Instagram when I uploaded the video of the DAP kids, before you even think of trying to appeal as a Hindustani star.

“The rakyat today seek leaders who will struggle for their fate, by targeting the Pakatan Harapan leadership, not among party members. Read, dear KJ, and do not bald your head like Rajinikanth when your beard fails to attract the youths’ attention,” Lokman said, in reference to the famous Indian actor.

Yesterday Khairy Tweeted in response to the scuffle, saying he agreed the actions of Najib’s supporters was unacceptable and that the party must condemn this thuggish behaviour.

Lokman in turn referred to the students as DAP supporters, and alleged their leader and UM Association of New Youth president Wong Yan Ke was apparently rescued by the Umno members from being beat up.