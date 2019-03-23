Malaysians gather in unity to declare peace and solidarity

Flowers, messages and flags of New Zealand and Malaysia are seen at the memorial site for the victims of Friday’s shooting, outside Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Peace, Solidarity Rally held at Dataran Merdeka today brings with it a message that the people of Malaysia want peace and will reject any form of violence.

The rally, following the tragic shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, March 15, will also be participated by the aunt of the late Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, who was among the 50 killed in the incident.

Rally-goers of all races, religions and political ideologies expected to be in white attire and will march from the Sogo shopping complex here at 7.45am before arriving at Dataran Merdeka at 8.15am.

Using the symbol of a white dove with a hibiscus backdrop, the rally is expected to be attended by the religious bodies of Sikhism, Taoism, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam as well as more than 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

At Dataran Merdeka, the representatives of each religion is scheduled to give a speech on solidarity bearing messages of peace, in addition to a speech by the representative of the late Mohd Haziq’s family.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa will also give a speech at the rally before symbolically launching the Peace, Solidarity Rally.

The highlight of the rally will be the reading of the 2019 KL Peace Declaration, which declares opposition of Malaysians to any form of hate and violence.

The rally, scheduled to last until 11am, is organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs Division) and Committee to Promote Inter Religious Understanding and Harmony (JKMPKA), with cooperation of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO)

Bernama Facebook will carry a live telecast of the rally from 7.30am, apart from having live crossovers on Bernama News Channel at 10am, 11am, 11.55am and 1pm.

Bernama will also provide latest updates of the rally from time to time via its various platforms like Facebook FrontDesk, Bernama Twitter and Bernama Radio. — Bernama