Obey laws when abroad, MP says after Sarawakian executed in Singapore

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen reminded folks from the state to abide by the laws of the countries where they reside and work, and to not get involved in any crime. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 22 — A Sarawak DAP MP today reminded folks from the state to abide by the laws of the countries where they reside and work, and to not get involved in any crime.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the execution of Michael anak Garing in Singapore this morning is a reminder to all Sarawakians why they must respect the laws of any foreign country.

“There is nothing wrong to go overseas or a different place for work, but it is important that we abide by the laws of the country and not be involved in any crime that will not bring any benefit to ourselves and our family,” he said.

He said he accepted that Michael had committed a serious crime and that he must face punishment.

The Malaysian High Commission confirmed that Michael was executed at Singapore’s Changi Prison early this morning.

He had previously been found guilty of a 2010 murder in 2015, which he later repealed, only to have his conviction confirmed by the courts again in 2017.

Earlier this week, both of Michael’s elderly parents had petitioned for clemency from the Singapore government, trying to commute his sentence from death penalty to life imprisonment instead.

In 2010, at the age of 21, Michael took part in a gang robbery on the island’s Kallang Road. During the incident, a 41-year-old construction worker, Shanmuganathan Dillidurai was killed, and three other individuals were seriously injured.

His three other accomplices were convicted with lighter sentences. Tony Imba received a life sentence, and 24 strokes of the cane, and Hairee Landak was given a 33-year prison term, as well as 24 strokes of the cane.

Another man, Donny Meluda went on the run from police, successfully avoiding them for six years before being caught.

He too was given a 33-year sentence, and 24 strokes.

In a statement, Dr Yii said the Sarawak DAP is in contact with the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is arranging the transports of Michael’s remains.

He said the remains are expected to arrive at Sibu Airport tomorrow before being brought back to his hometown in Kapit.

He said the DAP state chapter is also in contact with the family and has offered to cover the expenses of the funeral as the family is from a poorer background.

“While we do not condone the crime that was committed, but we just want to make sure that our fellow Sarawakian remains is brought back safe and can be buried near home and close to his family,” Yii said.

He also sent his deepest condolences to Michael’s family members, especially in this hard time.