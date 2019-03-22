No specific plans to convert status of land to Malay Reserve, says Selangor MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said Selangor has no specific plan to offer owners of land which are nearing the end of their leases to convert their status to Malay Reserve Land (TRM) as an initiative to increase the size of these lands. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 22 — The Selangor government has no specific plan to offer owners of land which are nearing the end of their leases to convert their status to Malay Reserve Land (TRM) as an initiative to increase the size of these lands.

However, Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government was always working to maintain the current size of TRM at 162,416.8 hectares (data as of December 2018).

“The current size is still under control and closely monitored under the Selangor Land and Mines Office circular number 7/2001,” he said.

“This effort has been recognised by the federal government,” he said when replying to a question from Mazwan Johar (Amanah-Sungai Ramal) at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Mazwan wanted to know what the state government’s plans were for owners of land which lease was almost ending.

However, Amirudin (PKR-Sungai Tua) said land owned by Malays which were in TRM areas could get TRM incentives on conditon they applied for the status of the land to be converted to TRM.

He said approval to convert these lands to TRM must be approved by the state government. — Bernama