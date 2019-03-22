Najib blames scuffle on UM students’ ‘provocation’

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivers his speech during the Q&A session at Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused Universiti Malaya students of causing “planned provocation” by holding up placards outside a meet-and-greet session on campus.

The former prime minister said their “provocation” had caused a “small fight”.

“I regret the fight,” Najib said on Facebook.

“Is it very dangerous for me to give a speech? When I take selfies, PH (Pakatan Harapan) lodges police reports. When I want to pray at a mosque, PH lodges police reports,” Najib added.

Six Universiti Malaya students today were manhandled by Najib’s supporters when they stood opposite the road from Restoran Amjal, where Najib’s session took place, and held up posters of a clown caricature of Najib and slogans like “Mana RM2.6bil” (Where’s the RM2.6 billion) and “Pulangkan Duit Raykat [sic]” (Return The People’s Money).

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Najib said he performed Friday prayers at another mosque, after a poster emerged on social media yesterday claiming that he would conduct a meet-and-greet at a mosque in Universiti Malaya.

He added that the dialogue session organisers have lodged a police report about the incident.

Najib claimed that last September, he challenged DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang to accept the fact that he had returned most of the RM2.6 billion three months after receiving it, but Lim chose not to respond.

“At the time, I also uploaded bank documents proving that the money alleged by many people to be RM2.6 billion has been returned to the same source who sent it (return to sender),” Najib added.

“When will Kit Siang and other PH leaders accept the fact that I did not rob, steal and keep RM2.6 billion in my pocket to buy rings and handbags?” the former prime minister lamented.