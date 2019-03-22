Students roughed up by Najib supporters for demanding ‘where’s the RM2.6b?’

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Several youths were manhandled by supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak outside a restaurant near Universiti Malaya this afternoon when they disrupted the former prime minister’s meet-and-greet session.

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Carrying a cardboard caricature of a clown-faced Najib and posters printed with the words “Mana RM2.6bil?” (Where’s the RM2.6 billion), the youths could be heard shouting outside Restoral Amjal after Friday prayers at the nearby mosque.

Several police officers immediately rushed to the scene and a commotion broke out.

Najib’s aides were also spotted reprimanding the youths.

MORE TO COME

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon