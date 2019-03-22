Students roughed up by Najib supporters for demanding ‘where’s the RM2.6b?’
Published 1 hour ago on 22 March 2019
By R. Loheswar
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Several youths were manhandled by supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak outside a restaurant near Universiti Malaya this afternoon when they disrupted the former prime minister’s meet-and-greet session.
Carrying a cardboard caricature of a clown-faced Najib and posters printed with the words “Mana RM2.6bil?” (Where’s the RM2.6 billion), the youths could be heard shouting outside Restoral Amjal after Friday prayers at the nearby mosque.
Several police officers immediately rushed to the scene and a commotion broke out.
Najib’s aides were also spotted reprimanding the youths.