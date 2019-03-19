Construction of two new Sabah dams must be expedited, says Shafie

Shafie said long-term planning needed to be taken to address water woes in Sabah. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, March 19 — The construction of the two new dam projects in Sabah should be expedited to ensure sufficient supply of water in the state, especially in Kota Kinabalu and the surrounding areas is sufficient, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the request had been made to the ministry responsible to speed up works on the dam projects in Papar and Ulu Padas.

“The construction of these dams needs to be accelerated for the future... the population in the Kota Kinabalu area is growing and residents need adequate water.

“When the dams are completed, we will get more benefits such as the construction of roads and sufficient supply of electricity,” he told reporters after opening the Jalan Nountun-Bukit Padang road here, today.

“When we save water, we can use it during the dry season and that is the use of dams for storing and supplying enough water,” he said.

Commenting on the opening of the Jalan Nountun-Bukit Padang road, Mohd Shafie said the 2.7km road costing RM13.5 million was completed in December last year and would reduce traffic congestion and traveling time around Inanam and Bukit Padang. — Bernama