Selangor wants tougher environmental laws, says MB

SHAH ALAM, March 17 — The Selangor government wants to enforce more stringent laws to address issues related to environmental pollution in the state, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He is of the opinion that the existing penalties and fines related to environmental pollution did not scare nor have any effect on offenders.

“Perhaps the number of summons and penalties is less intimidating to the previous perpetrators. We will look at certain mechanisms on how to deal with this problem,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level 47th Anniversary of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) here, today.

Amirudin said he would discuss with the Selangor State Legal Adviser to find a more effective way of enforcement to address environmental issues.

Commenting on the pollution case in the flood catchment pond at Taman Eng Ann near Sungai Klang last Thursday, Amirudin said the cleaning work is expected to be completed today. — Bernama