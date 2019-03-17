Fomema rolls out foreign worker biometric fingerprint verification system

Fomema was appointed by the government to manage, monitor and supervise a mandatory comprehensive health and medical screening programme for all foreign workers employed in Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Foreign Worker Health Screening Biometric System aimed at tackling the issue of identity theft will be fully implemented by April, the Foreign Workers Medical Examination Monitoring Agency (Fomema) said.

It said the implementation of the Biometric Fingerprint Verification System by Foreign Workers will start operations in stages in selected panel clinics and X-ray centres in Putrajaya, Selangor and here from the middle of this month.

In a statement today, Fomema said the participating clinics have been supplied with the biometric fingerprint reader which will go hand-in-hand with the existing foreign worker recognition process which is based on facial recognition through their passport photo.

“At the panel clinic and X-ray centres, the identity of a foreign worker will be first checked based on their original passport and information in Fomema medical examination forms,” it said.

“If the fingerprint verification is required, the clinic will scan the fingerprint suing the biometric fingerprint reader and send it online to the Immigration Department of Malaysia database (MyIMMS) for identification.

“Only foreign workers with confirmed matching fingerprint may continue with the medical examination.”

Fomema was appointed by the government to manage, monitor and supervise a mandatory comprehensive health and medical screening programme for all foreign workers employed in Malaysia.