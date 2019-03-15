Chemical pollution: Cleaning operations running round the clock in Pasir Gudang

Works to clean up Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang are running smoothly with various public and private agencies working closely together to keep the chemical pollution contained. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — Works to clean up Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang are running smoothly with various public and private agencies working closely together to keep the chemical pollution contained.

Among the parties involved were the Fire and Rescue Department HAZMAT team, the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defence team set up by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Department of Environment (DOE), as well as several private companies and three appointed contractors.

As early as 7am, they were seen hard at work, checking pollution levels of the river and air quality in the area.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said that as of this evening, the team had successfully cleaned the worst affected area stretching 680m along the Kim Kim river.

Yeo said the appointed contractors would continue doing the cleaning work round the clock, with another 900m stretch left.

“The work is being carried out well, and if possible, we want it to be completed faster, but at the same time, we will also monitor the situation,” she said, adding that it was also hoped that the scientific committee set up by the ministry would be able to collect data from the incident to avoid recurrence of the incident. — Bernama