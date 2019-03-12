Murdered Cradle Fund CEO’s widow, teens claim trial

Samirah Muzaffar, the wife of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd's late CEO Nazrin Hassan, is seen here being escorted by the police from the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court lock up March 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Samirah Muzaffar, 43, today pled not guilty to murdering her husband and Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan last June ― eight days after she was charged.

Two juveniles under age 18 similarly charged under Section 302 was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code also claimed trial. The duo cannot be named or identified in any way by order of the court.

High Court judge Datuk Karim Ab Rahman scheduled management of their case for April 11, after which a hearing date will be decided, The Malaysian Insight reported.

“We will wait for the lawyers to submit the documents and then we will fix a hearing date after that,” the judge was quoted saying during the recording of the plea at the High Court in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The news portal did not mention if the trio were represented by a lawyer.

The trio were charged together with an Indonesian woman still at large — Eka Wahyu Lestari — with murdering Nazrin at a Mutiara Damansara house between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

Samirah is also the daughter of prominent Malaysian political scientist Chandra Muzaffar.