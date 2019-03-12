Minister: Water rationing in parts of Kedah

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the falling output at the plant has disrupted supply for up to 20,000 homes around Semeling, Merbok, Singkir and Tanjung Dawai. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Water will be rationed out to residents of Kuala Muda, Kedah due to the prolonged dry spell that is reducing water levels at the Tupah treatment plant, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

He said the falling output at the plant has disrupted supply for up to 20,000 homes around Semeling, Merbok, Singkir and Tanjung Dawai.

“The operator Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) has taken short-term mitigation steps by placing static tanks as well as sending clean water supplies to the affected users with the available tank lorries,” he said to reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Xavier said the ministry together with Syarikat Perkhidmatan Air Negara have also co-ordinated 13 more tank lorries from six other states to assist SADA during this time.

“We hope the rains will come back soon enough. Based on the available information provided by the Meteorological Department, this dry weather is expected to last up to a month.

“We would also advise the state governments to monitor their dams and its water sources which provide raw water to their treatment plants. This is so early action can be taken should any disruption arise,” he said.

Dr Xavier said the only other state affected by the weather so far is Penang where he said the water levels at the dams are slightly reduced.

“Users are advised to be more careful in not wasting water, and to ensure their water supply can last longer,” he said.

Those affected by the water rationing can contact SADA at 04-7400 500 for further information.