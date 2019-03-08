Malaysian man charged in Singapore with threatening ex-girlfriend at knife point

When the man's girlfriend refused to have sex with him, he held a knife to her chest while trying to take a mobile phone video of her in her underwear. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, March 8 — A week after they broke up for good, a man pushed his ex-girlfriend to the ground and told her they could either see a doctor in Johor, or she could have sex with him.

When she refused to sleep with him, he threatened her with a knife and forcibly removed her dress in her bedroom.

The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his victim’s identity, pleaded guilty yesterday to four charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation, insulting her modesty and causing alarm.

Three other similar charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing on March 27.

The court heard that the man, a self-employed Malaysian, was in an on-off relationship with his victim, who is also Malaysian. She was 25 years old then.

They had known each other for a decade, since their school days. They dated for four years, broke up and got together again for another five months before breaking up for good on April 18 last year.

When he asked to meet her to discuss their relationship, she told him to meet her at her home.

On April 24 last year, he went over before she arrived home and entered using a spare key.

She returned at about 2am. When she entered the bedroom, he grabbed her neck and slapped her once on each cheek.

He then pulled her out of the flat towards the lift. At the void deck, he pushed her towards her car, causing her to fall and suffer abrasions on her knees.

When they reached the car, he told her they could either visit a doctor or she could have sex with him back in her home. When she refused, he took out a foldable knife and they drove to a 7-Eleven outlet to buy medication for her abrasions.

They returned to her bedroom at about 2.40am. He asked her to remove her clothes and she refused to do so.

He put his knife near her chest area, forcibly removed her dress by pulling it over her head, and dressed her wounds, before asking her for sex again.

When she again refused, he held the knife to her chest once more while trying to take a mobile phone video of her in her underwear.

She covered her face with her hands, but he pushed them away and continued to record the video.

After that, she asked him to leave but he refused. He slept in her bedroom, holding on to her mobile phone and passport.

When he left in the morning, he only returned her mobile phone. She lodged a police report two days later on April 26, but he had already left Singapore.

That evening, while he was in Malaysia, he sent her WhatsApp messages saying he was sorry and that he could go to her place later that night. She told him she did not want to see him and could not forget his actions.

Later that evening, she told him she would be leaving for work. He told her to call him when she was in her car, but she did not reply when he repeated his demand.

He threatened to send the video of her in her underwear to her father unless she returned his call.

He then threatened to call her parents when he sent her the video and she still did not reply.

At about 1am, he returned to Singapore and went to her flat. She refused to open the gate and they got into a quarrel.

He was finally arrested after a neighbour called the police. ― TODAY