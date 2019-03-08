Lahad Datu security guard arrested after hitting wife with exhaust pipe

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said police arrested the 29-year-old man at 1.30pm after a report was lodged by his wife, aged 36 at 11.05am. — iStock.com pic via AFP

LAHAD DATU, March 8 — A plantation security guard who hit his wife with a motorcycle exhaust pipe following an argument over their children was detained at the Matamba Plantation, Jalan Tungku yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said police arrested the 29-year-old man at 1.30pm after a report was lodged by his wife, aged 36 at 11.05am.

“Based on the victim’s statement, the suspect hit her twice on Wednesday at their house at Ladang Bagahak 2, Tungku between 3.30pm and 3.45pm when he became angry after the victim defended their children’s behaviour (quarrelling while playing).

“The victim and her children then fled to the village head’s house to complain about her domestic problem and while she was there the suspect came to attack her again punching her on the face and body,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect then went over the victim’s family home at Matamba Plantation while the village head reported the matter to the estate management.

“The victim had bruises around her eyes and her lips arms and back were swollen,” Nasir said adding that the couple who has three children had been married since 2010. — Bernama