Survey: Malay, Indian jobseekers likely to face discrimination

Cent-GPS researcher Zaidel Baharuddin speaks about the result of a recent survey entitled ’Racism in Recruitment: Racial Bias For Entry Level Jobs’ March 7, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Malays and Indians are more likely to experience discrimination when applying for jobs in the private sector, especially women of the two ethnicities, a survey by a think tank found.

The Centre for Governance and Political Studies said its study concluded that Malays and Indians face more hurdles to secure job interviews compared to Mandarin-speaking Chinese applicants who topped all callback rates from hiring companies.

The survey was an experimental study in which Cent-GPS researchers posed as different applicants from all three major ethnic groups, but with the same qualifications and other criteria deemed necessary to make them prime candidates.

“We found there is ethnic discrimination... Malays, yes, but the Indians suffer the worst,” Cent-GPS senior researcher Zaidel Baharuddin said at a media briefing here.

MORE TO COME