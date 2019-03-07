Health Ministry mulls mandatory measles, diphtheria shots

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad delivers his opening keynote during the Malaysian Healthcare Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Health Ministry is considering making the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) as well as diphtheria vaccines compulsory for children enrolling for school, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

The health minister said this was a suggestion from the Malaysian Paediatric Association that a government task force on vaccination would consider, among others, amid the resurgence of preventable diseases like measles and diphtheria due to increased anti-vaccine attitudes.

“We can make it compulsory for one or two vaccines,” Dzulkefly told a press conference here.

Anti-vaccination advocates have especially objected against the MMR vaccine based on the false belief that it causes autism.

A recent major study conducted among 650,000 Danish children has again confirmed that there is no link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

Just prior to the minister’s remarks, however, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said immunisations were the prerogative of parents.

MORE TO COME