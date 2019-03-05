MYCC accepts changes to MYEG system, daily penalty ceases

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Malaysian Competition Commission (MYCC) has accepted the changes made by M.Y. EG Services Bhd (MYEG) to its online foreign worker renewal system.

MYEG was notified by MYCC via a letter dated March 4, 2019, following several meetings held with MYCC earlier.

“As such, with the acceptance of the changes made, the daily penalty of RM7,500 will cease with immediate effect. Penalties up to the date of the acceptance amounted to RM9,644,700, of which MYEG had paid a total of RM6,412,200,” it said in a statement today.

MYEG said with the acceptance by MYCC, the board of directors believed the group had fully complied with the decisions made earlier by the competition commission and its Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT).

“However, the appeal which MYEG had filed to the Court of Appeal will continue,” it said.

Earlier, MYEG had filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal against the decision made by MYCC and the CAT, and to appeal against the penalty imposed by MYCC.

“MYEG wishes to reiterate to all users that the changes required are in relation to the user interface of the group’s portal and does not affect the ongoing delivery and provision of all its services,” it added. — Bernama