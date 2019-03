Image from Unifi Facebook

KUCHING, March 3 — A landslide and ongoing construction of the Pan Borneo highway has caused major service disruptions for a number of Unifi and TM fixed-line customers in Sibu, Tanjung Manis and Jalau.

TM first alerted its customers about the device disruption on its social media assets at about 6pm yesterday. The telco then issued an update that included pictures from the location where communication cables were damaged. — SoyaCincau