In Ipoh, USAS vice-chancellor returns, after mismanagement claim probe

Then Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (left) hands over a letter of granting full university status for KUISAS to become Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah to Tan Sri Prof Nordin Kardi in this file picture taken on June 14, 2016 in Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Feb 28 — Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) has announced the returned of its vice-chancellor to helm the university following the completion of an internal audit on the university’s operation.

In a statement here today, the university’s Board of Directors said PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services Sdn Bhd (PwC) said it had completed its review of the university’s internal mismanagement allegations that were made by the university’s union in June last year.

“The Board Investigative Committee, that was set up on July 13 last year, had presented its findings to the Board,” said the statement, adding that the committee had identified several gaps and shortcomings.

“Following the presentation, the Board brought the matter to the university’s senior management who ordered immediate improvements, as well as to strengthen internal governance framework and processes,” added the statement.

The statement, however, did not reveal the improvements that would be made.

The statement also announced the university’s vice-chancellor Tan Sri Prof Nordin Kardi had returned from his voluntary leave on February 1.

“Nordin took leave at the onset of PwC’s investigations,” said the statement, adding that the former had been tasked to implement improvement plans for the university under the Board’s supervision.