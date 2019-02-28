DIGP: Special task force formed for insults towards race and religion cases

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said said a special task force specifically handling reports concerning insults towards religion, race, and the Royal Institutions has been formed by the police. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A special task force specifically handling reports concerning insults towards religion, race, and the Royal Institutions has been formed by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Deputy Inspector of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim confirms.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the task force, which came into effect yesterday, would be under the direct purview of federal police in Bukit Aman to allow immediate investigations and charge in court.

He said the task force, called the Classified Criminal Investigations Unit (CCIU), would take over all relevant cases, nationwide.

“Each report concerning this issue would be reported directly to the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and myself.

“We will monitor each case ourselves.

The portal reported that Noor Rashid made the announcement after attending the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan medal ceremony at the Kedah police headquarters today.

“This immediate action can be seen in the charging of a man in Selangor yesterday,” he added.

This was in reference to a 38-year-old man who was charged in the Klang Magistrate’s courts yesterday, for two counts of defiling a surau and one for stealing deity idols.

The accused, Helmee Othman, has been ordered to undergo a month-long mental state examination at the Hospital Bahagia in Tanjong Rambutan, Perak.