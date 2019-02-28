Cars, real estate, cash seized in MACC probe on PAS

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Anti-corruption enforcers have confiscated luxury vehicles, property and cash worth millions as part of the investigation into PAS over claims it took RM90 million in 1MDB funds.

Among vehicles seized were a Toyota Vellfire, a Range Rover and a Mini Cooper.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources divulged information on the seizures.

The commission summoned PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan to its Putrajaya headquarters this morning, believed to be over the same case.

MACC enforcers also took custody of a shophouse valued at RM2 million as well as RM2.3 million held in bank accounts.

The sources said more PAS leaders will be brought in starting tomorrow for the investigation.

In 2016, Sarawak Report published a report accusing PAS leaders of taking RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional ahead of the 14th general election.

It has since been suggested that the source of the money was stated investment firm 1MDB, which is at the centre of a global financial scandal ensnaring former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang had sued Sarawak Report’s Rewcastle-Brown in 2017 over the claim.

He inexplicably withdrew the lawsuit filed in London, UK, this year, prompting views that he was no longer disputing the accuracy of the report that remains on the website.

In a separate report today, Takiyuddin said the MACC had questioned him over documents Rewcastle-Brown had tendered as defence evidence in Hadi’s lawsuit and claims he owned a fleet of luxury vehicles.

The MACC previously said it has yet to find evidence that RM90 million in 1MDB funds had been funnelled to the Islamist party’s accounts.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad subsequently said the commission might not have obtained all the information needed for its investigation.