Former Terengganu State Farmers Organisation manager charged with power abuse

Former Terengganu State Farmers Organisation general manager Che Sa’adon Che Yahya is seen at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court February 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 27 — A former general manager of the Terengganu State Farmers Organisation (PPN) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of power abuse for allegedly awarding supply works for the agency’s projects to a company belonging to his son.

Che Sa’adon Che Yahya, 55, who has been transferred to the Kelantan PPN, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On the first charge, Che Sa’adon, who is also a board member of Gapets Sdn Bhd, was alleged to have used his position to select Arcana Jaya Enterprise, a company belonging to his son, Muhammad Faris, to supply and send sheep studs, worth RM107,050, for phase 1 of a project by Terengganu PPN in Kampung Pelam, Terengganu.

He was also charged with committing a similar offence by selecting the same company to carry out supply work, worth RM196,496, for phase two of the Terengganu PPN project in the same village.

The offences were allegedly committed at the office of Gapets Sdn Bhd here on Nov 1, 2016 and December 4, 2016, respectively.

Judge Wan Azimah Yaacob allowed Che Sa’adon, unrepresented, bail of RM8,000 in one surety for both charges. She set March 19 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Farah Yasmin Salleh. — Bernama