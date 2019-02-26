Rantau by-election to be held within 60 days, says EC chief

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (left) at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a by-election for the Rantau state seat in Negri Sembilan within 60 days from today, said EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said the EC had already received confirmation from the Federal Court Registrar’s Office under Section 36(3) (a) of the Election Offences Act 1954 declaring the election result for the Rantau state seat as null and void.

“In line with Article LVI(5) Laws on the formation of the Negeri Sembilan Government 1959, the EC will fill the vacant seat within 60 days from today,” he said in a statement today, adding that an official notification would be sent to the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker today.

Azhar said the EC would hold a special meeting to set a date for the by-election.

In the 14th General Election last year, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan won uncontested when his rival Dr S. Streram was barred from entering the nomination centre for not having a pass issued by the EC.

On May 23 last year, Dr Streram, who is an anaesthetist, filed a petition with the court to seek a by-election to be held after alleging Mohamad’s victory should be declared as invalid.

In the petition, he named Mohamad, the former Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar, as the first respondent; Rembau parliamentary constituency returning officer Amino Agus Suyub as the second respondent and the EC as the third respondent.

On Feb 16, the Special Election Court declared the win by Mohamad, of Barisan Nasional, in GE14 as null and void.

Election Court Judge Datuk Azimah Omar in her judgment said there was no election law stating the need for a pass for the candidates, proposers and supporters to submit nomination forms. — Bernama