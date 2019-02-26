Putrajaya offers flexible working hours for civil servants beginning March

Malaysian civil servants walk out from their office in Putrajaya in this file picture taken on October 16, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is offering civil servants flexible working hours beginning March, as part of a pilot programme.

However, the Public Service Department (PSD) via a circular posted on its official Facebook page today, said that the programme would only involve civil servants working at federal government agencies in select states.

The circular stated that civil servants will be allowed to clock in between 7.30am and 8.30am, and clock out between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, so long as they work the full nine hours.

This arrangement is for civil servants working in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Perlis, Perak, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak.

Owing to different working and “weekend” days, those working in Johor and Terengganu meanwhile, can choose to clock in between 7.30am and 8.30am on Sundays till Wednesdays, and clock out between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, and on Thursdays, 3pm and 4pm, as long as they work seven and a half hours.

MORE TO COME