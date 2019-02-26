Collapsed wooden bridge quickly repaired after minister, entourage fall into sea

Workers are pictured repairing a wooden walkway in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan. — Picture courtesy of VK Liew's office

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 26 — A wooden walkway connecting the water village in Kampung Bahagia in Sandakan was replaced and repaired within three days after a minister and his entourage fell into the sea when it gave way.

A statement released by de facto Law Minister Datuk VK Liew said that repairs were carried out immediately after a minister and several government officials fell into the water last Saturday during a visit in the Batu Sapi constituency.

“The bridge that is the main connection for the villagers in Kampung Bahagia gave way in the centre and caused damage to some 10 metres.

“It is understood a group of VIP and officials was visiting the water village, followed by residents when the wooden plank, which was looking brittle, collapsed and sent the minister, along with some officials and villagers, falling into the sea.

“However, no serious injuries were sustained during the incident,” the statement read.

The minister immediately ordered repairs to the bridge.

Such incidents are not uncommon in the many water villagers on Sabah where rickety bridges and walkways are barely held together by planks of wood.

The wood is further weakened by constant motion of the sea and makes for a danger hazard.