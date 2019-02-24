Johor govt mulls making childhood immunisation mandatory

The Johor State Government will look into making it mandatory for parents to get their children immunised. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — The Johor State Government will look into making it mandatory for parents to get their children immunised, thereby avoiding any risks of infections or death.

State Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government supported the proposal by the Ministry of Health over the matter.

“If the Federal Government wants to make immunisation mandatory or impose punishment or penalties on those who reject having it done, I strongly agree (with the proposal),” he told reporters after officiating the Johor-level World Cancer Day celebration here, today.

He said this in response to a statement by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad yesterday that the ministry would draw up a proposal and policy for child immunisation to be made mandatory.

Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry had received strong calls from various quarters over the matter as the action of certain parents not to opt for the vaccination had led to the death of their children.

On Thursday (Feb 21), a twenty-five-month old boy was suspected to have died of diphtheria, and was found not to have received immunisation since birth. — Bernama