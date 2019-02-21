Foreign minister: Malaysia-Singapore water agreement talks need more time

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says the government is optimistic about the water agreement talks between Malaysia and Singapore. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Talks on the 1962 Water Agreement between Singapore and Malaysia are on a positive note and the government is optimistic about it even though more time is needed before it can be finalised, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said what was most important is that the government had made progress and held discussions with the republic state.

“On the water issue, I and the Singapore Foreign Minister are looking for a suitable date in the near future to meet and hold further discussions. The willingness of the republic is very encouraging, compared to before when there was no progress,” he told reporters.

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after officiating the new campus of the Kuala Lumpur International School in Ampang Hilir today.

Yesterday, a spokesman of the Singapore Foreign Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Nov 12 last year, both leaders stated their willingness to allow their officials to hold further discussions to better understand each other’s position on the right to review the price of water under the Water Agreement 1962.

The spokesman said the Attorney Generals of both countries then met in December 2018 but their discussions were overshadowed by new issues which arose in connection to the Johor Baru Port Limits and the Seletar Instrument Landing System procedures.

According to Saifuddin, of the eight issues concerning Malaysia and Singapore such as the ILS issue, the Air Space Agreement 1974, Maritime and Port Limits, there were one or two which had the potential to be resolved in the near future.

“For the moment, I see the Johor Baru Port Limits issue as being one of the eight involving relations between Malaysia and Singapore which can be resolved first.

“I believe there will be good relations with Singapore and the discussions will be smooth. On the port limits, it can be resolved in the near future compare to the water issue which I expect to take more time as it is quite complicated,” he said. ― Bernama