JOHOR BAHRU, April 9 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Johor branch busted a diesel misappropriation syndicate, seizing 3,300 litres worth RM73,296 in an operation at the Sri Purnama Industrial Area today.

Its director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the operation, conducted at around 11am led to the arrest of three local men, in their 20s and 40s, as well as inspections of two vehicles - a modified lorry and a tanker lorry.

She said inspections found that the modified lorry was fitted with three Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) tanks containing liquid suspected to be diesel, amounting to 3,000 litres.

“In addition, a tanker lorry was also found to contain liquid suspected to be diesel, estimated at 300 litres, bringing the total seizure to approximately 3,300 litres,” she said in a statement today.

Initial investigations found that the syndicate used a modus operandi of modifying lorries to collect diesel in large quantities before transferring it to tanker lorries for misappropriation.

Lilis Saslinda said enforcement officers also seized equipment believed to have been used in the activity, including pumps, hoses, flow meters, as well as several documents related to diesel purchases.

“The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” she said.

She said individuals convicted of the offence may be fined up to RM1 million or jailed for up to three years, or both, while for a second or subsequent offence, they may be fined up to RM3 million or jailed for up to five years, or both.

For companies, she said fines of up to RM2 million may be imposed, and for second or subsequent offences, up to RM5 million.

She added that the state KPDN will not compromise in enforcing the law to curb the misappropriation of controlled goods syndicates in the interest of the public.

Members of the public with information can lodge complaints via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, the KPDN e-Aduan portal at [email protected], the hotline 1-800-886-800, or the Ez Adu KPDN application. — Bernama