Political analysts: Three-year term for senators is enough

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― The three-year term for senators should not be extended as it is more than enough for them to contribute to the rakyat and country, according to local political analysts.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the three-year term for senators under the current system was perfect and other potential or suitable individuals should replace them when their term ends.

“What I meant by the current system is that the senators are not elected via election, so with that reasoning, three years is enough. I prefer the senatorship is limited to only one term so as to give others a chance to contribute as well since they are nominated by their respective parties,” he told Bernama.

It was reported that Senate president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran had asked the Senate reform committee to look into extending the length of the senators’ term as senators who only served a term of three years would not be eligible for a full pension.

At present, senators are appointed for a three-year term, with a likelihood of another three-year extension.

Azmi pointed out that if these senators were not elected through election or nominated by parties, their monthly allowances should be more than enough.

“MPs (members of parliament) who stand for election have to make career sacrifices, unlike senators. Hence, I don't believe it is justified for the senatorship be extended just to ensure they are eligible for pensions,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) lecturer Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff said lengthening the senators’ term was not explicitly provided for in the Federal Constitution and was rather difficult to do as it required an amendment to Article 45 (3) of the Federal Constitution.

He said if the objective of lengthening the senators’ term was just to make senators eligible for a full pension, then the suggestion did not merit any consideration at all.

“The Senate reform committee should instead focus on the more possible ways to empower the Senate, including by looking at Article 45 (4) of the Federal Constitution whereby it explicitly suggests that Parliament may by law increase to three the number of members to be elected for each state, as compared to only two now.

“Article 45 (4) also provides that Parliament may by law provide that the members to be elected for each state shall be so elected by the direct vote of the electors of that state,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman pointed out that the focus should also be on enhancing the quality of Senators appointed by the federal government so that they would really fulfil the criteria stipulated by Article 45 (2) which says:

“They need to be “persons who have rendered distinguished public service or have achieved distinction in the professions, commerce, industry, agriculture, cultural activities or social service or are representative of racial minorities or are capable of representing the interests of aborigines”.

According to him, the previous practice of the federal government was to appoint senators to reward party members who lose in the election or to establish political connections, but many of them ended up being dead wood and hence making the Senate a rubber stamp.

“If the appointment of senators by the federal government strictly follows the criteria stipulated by Article 45 (2) then the Senate will automatically be empowered, added by the new number and new method of electing senators by the states,” he said.

Meanwhile, socio-politics analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said if the senators’ term was extended, the ideal concept of their appointment would contravene the original rotation system.

He explained that the appointment of senators was basically done based on their fields of expertise, experience and vast knowledge to help the government in debating certain policies and laws.

“If the appointment involves only the same people, their ideas might not be as fresh as new appointees. The existence of this senatorial group needs to be renewed from time to time.

“Senators’ responsibility goes beyond personal and party interests. Their interests should be on the people and the country,” he added. ― Bernama