B40 singles to get RM100 BSH aid in March

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. The Finance Ministry today said the government will expand the Bantuan Sara Hidup cash aid to low-income single people by giving them RM100 that will cost the state RM300 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat

UALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The government will now expand the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash aid to low-income single people by giving them RM100 that will cost the state RM300 million.

In a media statement today, the Ministry of Finance said the BSH for single people, an initiative suggested by Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, aimed to alleviate the burdens of single individuals who are working but are earning meagre wages.

“Due to these recommendations and to fulfill the aspiration of a people-centric government, the Ministry of Finance, for a start, will make a payment of RM100 to each individual registered under the category of singles in the BSH 2018 database.

“The payment will be made at the end of March 2019 and will directly be transferred into their bank account.

“This payment will benefit more than 3 million individuals and involves an allocation of RM300 million,” said the statement.

However, the statement also said any future BSH payments for singles will need further study and approval from the Cabinet.

The BSH programme is a continuation of the now-defunct BR1M, which gives cash assistance to the bottom 40 per cent of income earners (B40) to cope with living costs.

Households earning below RM4,000 monthly are eligible for an RM300 cash aid.

Those who have further questions on BSH can call 1-800-88-2747 or email their queries to: [email protected].