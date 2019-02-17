Hadi: Muslims used by ‘enemies of Islam’, now non-Muslims running the country

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang alleged that Muslims, especially the youth have been misled by a misinformation which has inadvertently turned them against Islam. — Picture by Pheong Kar Yu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Misinformation fuelled by the “enemies of Islam” has influenced Muslims and resulted in a “dangerous” political shift in the country, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed.

In a report by PAS organ HarakahDaily, the PAS president alleged that Muslims, especially the youth have been misled by a misinformation which has inadvertently turned them against Islam.

This, he added resulted in a change of government and a country run and dominated by non-Muslims.

“We have seen how Muslims especially those among the younger generation, who are influenced by Whatsapp, the cyber realm, not realising they themselves have turned and become detractors of Islam.

“(They) have been used by the enemies of Islam, to the point where there is a change of politics that endangers Muslim in our country. When it is being ruled and dominated by non-Muslims,” Abdul Hadi reportedly said.

Hadi then urged Muslims to expand their knowledge on the digital realm in an effort to spread the teachings of Islam while defending the faith on the digital platform.

“Those defending Islam must use all of their skills and knowledge to spread and uphold Islam.

“Those who are capable in this realm, have a responsibility to spread Islam, defend Islam and attacks its enemies with information technology,” he said.

Hadi explained that in a borderless global world, information technology has enabled a cyber war, especially against Islam.

“It is considered 'world without borders. (People) can spread anything to the world whether it is spreading Islam or opposing Islam.

“We are witnessing many groups that oppose Islam across the globe, through the cyber-realm of information technology with various slander.

“We are witnessing a clash in the cyber realm of information technology. Attacks on Islam, its leaders and supporters with various arguments and slander. To give a negative impact on Islam, to humiliate Islam, to demean Islam and scare people away from Islam,” he said.